Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Unusual hailstorm turns Machapur in Karnataka's Dharwad into 'mini-Kashmir'

The storm brought a sudden drop in temperature, providing relief to those who had been enduring the heat.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHailstormDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us