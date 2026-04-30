<p>Bengaluru: Power consumption increased drastically in the state in April compared to previous years.</p>.<p>According to data accessed by <em>DH</em>, between April 1 and April 26, Karnataka has recorded consumption of 9,101 MUs of power, the highest in the last five years and close to 20% more than that consumed in the same period in 2025.</p>.<p>Over the last few years, the consumption during this period in April has remained between 7,500 and 8,000 MUs.</p>.<p>Senior officials from the energy department said unusual heat was the major contributor to such a drastic increase in consumption.</p>.Karnataka: RTC staffers to launch strike from May 20.<p>“This year, we observed unusually high heat and this triggered the use of multiple cooling devices. Hence, power consumption increased drastically,” said Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary (energy).</p>.<p>The lack of premonsoon showers had resulted in consistently higher temperatures, forcing people to use cooling devices.</p>.<p>While many houses and establishments now run multiple air conditioners (ACs) and coolers, increasing the demand, senior Bescom officials said, disruption in gas supply owing to the conflict in West Asia could have also increased consumption.</p>.<p>“The situation was pretty bad during the first two weeks of April and many bigger hotels also started using induction cooktops. This could have had an impact on power consumption,” the official said.</p>.<p>Owing to the fear that gas cylinders may not be available easily, many houses started using induction cooktops, driving the residential consumption up.</p>.<p>Senior Bescom officials said they had been receiving applications for an increase in load capacity by many commercial establishments since many of them have transitioned to the use of an induction stove for cooking.</p>.<p>However, Gupta said penetration of such devices may still be low. The energy department is prepared to manage any more increase in demand, he said.</p>.<p>“We are sure that premonsoon showers will bring down the demand over the next few days. But we are prepared even if the situation worsens,” he said.</p>.<p>The peak demand in the city in April has also increased over the years from 16,110 MW in 2023-24 to 16,985 MW in 2024-25 and 17,330 MW in 2025-26. This year, peak demand has increased to 18,478 MW.</p>