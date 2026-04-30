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Unusual heat, gas crisis drive up Karnataka's electricity use this April

Over the last few years, the consumption during this period in April has remained between 7,500 and 8,000 MUs.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:53 IST
Karnataka NewsElectricity

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