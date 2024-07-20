Unyielding rain, floods leave Karnataka's coastal districts, Malnad on edge

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Dakshina Kannada is facing a flood scare as most of the rivers, including Netravathi, Mrutyunjaya, Phalguni, Nandini and Shambhavi, are flowing above the danger mark. Vast tracts of agricultural land and several minor bridges have gone under the floodwater. At least a dozen houses, in Belthangady taluk alone, have partially or completely damaged due to incessant rain. The bath ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya has gone under Kumaradhara river.