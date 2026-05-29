Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa registers suo motu case against Karnataka's Mandya activist

<p class="bodytext">Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa has registered a suo motu case against Karunada Sevakara Sangha leader M B Nagannagowda of Mandya, who levelled allegations that money is being collected from government officers and employees in the name of the Lokayukta institution.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The order has stated that the association leader has made a false statement, without providing any supporting document and even obstructed the officers from performing their duties in the Lokayukta institution. The complaint is a conspiracy, intended to weaken the Lokayukta institution, the case says. </p>.Lokayukta books activist over 'false' corruption allegations.<p class="bodytext">The hearing of the case has been scheduled for June 1. The order copy has been sent to the Home Minister, Chief Secretary to the government and also Mandya Deputy Commissioner.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, the District Bar Association has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, explaining that the organisation has made false allegations that an advocate is involved in collecting money from the government officials and has urged for legal action taken against the accused person.</p>