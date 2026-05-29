Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa registers suo motu case against Karnataka's Mandya activist

The hearing of the case has been scheduled for June 1.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 22:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaLokayuktaSuo motu case

Follow us on :

Follow Us