Upa Lokayukta files suo motu cases against 20 officials over irregularities, dereliction of duty

<p>Mandya: Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa has registered five suo motu cases, related to the irregularities in hostels and Gram Panchayats, during his visit to Mandya district last month to resolve the pending complaints.</p><p>Veerappa visited Mandya district between May 20 and 22 and during the inspection found several irregularities and dereliction of duty by government officials in the Social Welfare and Revenue departments and in Grama Panchayats and Mandya City Municipal Council. He has filed five suo motu cases against 20 officials.</p>.Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa registers suo motu case against Karnataka's Mandya activist.<p>A warrant was issued to inspect the documents that were not provided during the Upa Lokayukta's surprise visit to Beluru and Bevinahalli Grama Panchayats. </p><p>A team of Lokayukta officials is already conducting the inspections.</p><p>The inspection at Beluru and Bevinahalli Grama Panchayat offices and on the houses of the officials continued for the last four to five days. The officials have taken necessary documents into their custody and the verification process is being done, according to Lokayukta police officials.</p>