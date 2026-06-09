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Homeindiakarnataka

Upa Lokayukta files suo motu cases against 20 officials over irregularities, dereliction of duty

Veerappa visited Mandya district between May 20 and 22 and during the inspection found several irregularities and dereliction of duty by government officials
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:59 IST
Karnataka Newshostelsgram panchayatUpa lokayuktaSuo motu case

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