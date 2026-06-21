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Homeindiakarnataka

Upa Lokayukta finds cash, cheque in lab: BRIMS staff in soup

During his surprise visit to BRIMS, the Upa Lokayukta found the cash, a cheque leaf and several ATM cards in lab technician Sanjukumar Buyya’s bag.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidar

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