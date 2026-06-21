Upa Lokayukta finds cash, cheque in lab: BRIMS staff in soup

<p>Bidar: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa expressed his displeasure after a lab technician of Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) failed to provide a proper explanation on Rs 1 lakh cash, a cheque for similar amount and several ATM cards found in his bag.</p>.<p>During his surprise visit to BRIMS, the Upa Lokayukta found the cash, a cheque leaf and several ATM cards in lab technician Sanjukumar Buyya’s bag.</p>.<p>When Justice Veerappa questioned the lab technician on the source of money, Sanjukumar struggled to provide a proper explanation. Irked by this, the Upa Lokayukta took BRIMS medical superintendent Dr Shivayogi Bali to task. Justice Veerappa directed the superintendent to take up a suo motu case and inquire into large sums of money found in the bag of the employee in question.</p>.<p>Sources claimed that Sanjukumar Buyya was into real estate business and the money found in his bag was from a transaction pertaining to it.</p>.<p>The Upa Lokayukta expressed his anguish about the torn bed sheets and dilapidated beds. The beds are worse than those provided in jails, he said.</p>