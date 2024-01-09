UPA vs Modi govt: 244% more funds released to Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that the Centre has released a staggering 244 per cent more funds to Karnataka in the last nine-and-a-half years, compared to the money released during nine-and-a-half years rule of the UPA government.
Joshi told reporters that the UPA government cumulatively released Rs 81,795 crore under tax devolution while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released Rs 2,80,130 crore cumulatively in last nine and a half years.
During the last week’s Cabinet meeting, Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda had alleged that over the years, the devolution of funds has reduced as the Centre was levying cess/surcharge in place of collecting taxes.
Joshi alleged that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were competing with each other in spreading lies on central government funding while the numbers speak for themselves.
“I dare the chief minister to come for a debate on funds being released by the central government for housing schemes and irrigation schemes in the state. Let him place his stats on these and we will also expose him with facts and data,” Joshi said.