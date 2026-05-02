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Upalokayukta files case against officials for failing to prevent drug menace among minors in Mandya

The communication states that the people, especially minors, lose their right to life and right to live in a dignified manner due to the negligence of the Police department.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:34 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaDrugs

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