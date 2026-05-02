<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Upalokayukta B Veerappa has taken serious note of the drug abuse by minors at Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> district. A suo moto case has been registered against the Tahsildar and other district and taluk-level officers, for failing to prevent the menace.</p><p>In a communication dated April 22, the Upalokayukta has cited a media report of April 21, about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drug</a> abuse menace among minors in Ganjam, and has filed the case against the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tahsildar, District Health Officer, Deputy Director for Public Instruction, Deputy Director for PU Education, Deputy Director for Women and Children’s Development, Chief Officer of Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council, Child Development Project Officer and other related officials.</p>.Karnataka sees over 20k drugs-related cases in last four years, Bengaluru tops list.<p>The communication states that the people, especially minors, lose their right to life and right to live in a dignified manner due to the negligence of the Police department. “It is found that the Police are indirectly aiding corruption,” it states.</p><p>The Upalokayukta has sought information from the Police and Taluk level officials, including the number of cases of drug abuse in the Police stations in Srirangapatna taluk, over the past five years, and how many of them have confessed to drug abuse. </p>