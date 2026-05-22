Upalokayukta takes suo motu cognisance of Dubare elephant attack case, seeks report from Forest officials

<p>Madikeri: Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upalokayukta">Upalokayukta </a>Justice K N Phaneendra has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent incident at Dubare, in which a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu and a captive elephant lost their lives after being caught in a fight between two elephants. He issued notices directing Somwarpet Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forests A A Gopal and Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer Rakshith to appear personally for a hearing scheduled on June 24.</p><p><br>The officials have also been instructed to submit, within four weeks of receiving the notice, a detailed report on the corrective measures initiated to address all lapses related to the incident.</p><p><br>In his observations, Justice Phaneendra stated that the deaths of both the woman and the captive elephant pointed to negligence and failure on the part of the authorities.</p>.Dubare elephant attack exposes fatal safety risks.<p>Media reports had highlighted the absence of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/standard-operating-procedures">Standard Operating Procedure</a> (SOP) at the captive elephant camp and alleged that visitors were allowed to go dangerously close to the elephants without adequate safety measures in place. As a result, the woman reportedly lost her life in the elephant attack.</p><p><br>“If the reports are true, it would amount to a violation of constitutional rights,” the Upalokayukta observed.</p>