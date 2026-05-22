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Homeindiakarnataka

Upalokayukta takes suo motu cognisance of Dubare elephant attack case, seeks report from Forest officials

In his observations, Justice Phaneendra stated that the deaths of both the woman and the captive elephant pointed to negligence and failure on the part of the authorities.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMadikeriDubare elephant camp

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