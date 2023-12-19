Upbeat after poll victory, hectic lobbying in BJP for Lok Sabha tickets

With the BJP’s victory in three states setting the mood for the Lok Sabha polls next year, hectic lobbying has started for tickets with several sitting MPs making manoeuvres to either get re-nominated or have their family members accommodated.
According to sources, sitting MPs, barring a few, are “pumped up” to test their luck once again following the BJP’s triumph in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
MPs such as D V Sadananda Gowda, V Srinivas Prasad and Shivakumar Udasi have already announced that they will not contest.
A senior BJP leader told DH that until the five states’ Assembly election results were announced, several MPs had made up their mind to make way for new faces. Some of them are reconsidering, it seems.
Apparently, some sitting MPs are also trying to secure tickets for their relatives.
Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar and Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar are said to be lobbying hard to get tickets for their sons. Srinivas Prasad is learnt to be lobbying for his son-in-law B Harshavardhan, the former Nanjangud BJP MLA.
Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath is reliably learnt to have sought Chikballapur Lok Sabha ticket for his son Alok.
Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa wants the party to field his son K E Kantesh from the Haveri Lok Sabha segment.
Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi seems interested in fielding his son Amar from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat only if his brother and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi fails to secure the Congress ticket for his daughter Priyanka.There is speculation that Satish himself may contest the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum, if the Congress high command decides so.
Former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol is lobbying for Bijapur Lok Sabha ticket either for himself or his son Arun.
The BJP’s candidate-selection process will also depend on its seat-sharing decision with alliance partner JD(S).