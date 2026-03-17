Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Upgrade STPs to prevent polluted water from entering lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur: C N Manjunath

Manjunath also urged the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry to set up on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapurKolarSTPsDr C N Manjunath

Follow us on :

Follow Us