UPI payment facility for HESCOM urban customers still a nightmare

To give UPI payment facilities to rural areas, there was no technical problem with the data centre, and UPI payment facility started two months ago. But, there is a technical problem to provide the service to urban customers due to the old system at the data centre,” said sources.

HESCOM Managing Director M Roshan said, the technical glitch will be solved very shortly as the central technical team is working on the data centre problem. Once the technical problem is solved, the UPI payment facility will start the very next day.

“Due to suspended UPI payment facility, bill collection has not reduced in any part of the HESCOM jurisdiction. Following the launch of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, most of the people are getting zero bills, and others are paying physically at nearby centres or through HESCOM website,” he said.

Other ESCOMs

The other ESCOMs of the State have continued the old tender with UPI payment service providing banks, and those banks are running with old technology to provide UPI payment facility.

But, HESCOM made a new tender with Airtel Bank, which has upgraded technology for UPI payment facility. The upgraded technology of the Airtel Bank is not matching with the old technology of the command data centre. Both Airtel Bank and the government's technical team are working to address the problem.