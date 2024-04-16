UPSC results: Karnataka cop secures 644th all India rank in civil service exam

Bengaluru: Police sub-inspector Shantappa Kurubara alias Shantappa Jademmanavar has cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination by securing an all India rank of 644.

The UPSC results were announced on Tuesday.

Shantappa was a DH Changemaker in 2023 in recognition of his initiative to mentor children living in a migrant labour settlement in Bengaluru.

Currently posted in the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office, Shantappa had earlier campaigned for public toilets on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway. When he got no response from authorities, he opened a mobile toilet at the Goraguntepalya junction. He got a transgender person to inaugurate it.