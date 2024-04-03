Upset over of poor civic facilities, Udupi village decides to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Udupi (Karnataka): Residents of a village in Kapu assembly segment of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency have decided to boycott the upcoming election, in protest against the poor civic amenities there.

The decision was taken by the villagers of Kattingeri, which is part of Moodubelle Gram Panchayat. They declared their refusal to partake in any forthcoming electoral processes, including the Lok Sabha elections, until their demands are met.

The villagers were aggrieved that Kattingeri grapples with a dearth of essential amenities such as roads, bridges, and functional public transport connectivity.