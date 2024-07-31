Uran murder case: Accused fatally stabbed woman after she refused to accompany him to Bengaluru

Thane: The murderous attack on a 20-year-old woman from Uran in Navi Mumbai by a man known to her was a fallout of her refusal to accompany him to Bengaluru and insistence to discard her photos in his possession, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dawood Shaikh, 23, was apprehended from Gulbarga in Karnataka on Tuesday morning, days after the body of the woman was found dumped with severe injuries in bushes.

Earlier in the day, a court in Raigad district remanded Shaikh to police custody for seven days. Police have imposed additional charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused.