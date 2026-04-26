<p>New Delhi, DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Saturday urged the Centre to sanction Rs 5,000 crore to improve urban infrastructure in Karnataka.</p>.<p>He was speaking after attending a symposium on the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and Urban Invest Window (UIWIN), chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.</p>.<p>Shivakumar stated that Karnataka has 1,082 ready urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore and requested the Centre to increase the allocation beyond Rs 5,500 crore to support ongoing and tendered projects. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a smarter, future-ready Bengaluru with world-class infrastructure.</p>.Centre launches Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to drive city redevelopment.<p>The Union Cabinet recently approved the Urban Challenge Fund with Rs one lakh crore in central assistance to promote reform-driven urban transformation, including city redevelopment, mobility, water and sanitation, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The scheme was announced in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget">Union Budget 2025-26</a>.</p>.<p>Under the UCF, the Centre will fund up to 25 per cent of project costs, with at least 50 per cent to be raised from the market and 25 per cent from states. Projects will be selected through a competitive challenge-mode process based on readiness, bankability, and outcomes, with funding linked to urban governance reforms.</p>