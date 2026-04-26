Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Urban infrastructure: Karnataka seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Urban Challenge Fund with Rs one lakh crore in central assistance to promote reform-driven urban transformation
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 01:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 01:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us