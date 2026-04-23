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US woman sexual assault: Registration of homestay cancelled

The sexual assault on the foreign tourist also sparked widespread outrage on social media against the employing of migrant labourers from northern states.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakasexual assault

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