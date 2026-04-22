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US woman 'sexually assaulted' at Karnataka homestay; owner & staff arrested

According to police, the woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsUSKarnatakaCrimeJharkhandKodagu

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