US woman 'sexually assaulted' at Karnataka homestay; owner & staff arrested

<p>Kodagu: A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff of a homestay in this district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred a week ago at a home stay in Kutta village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kodagu">Kodagu</a>, they said.</p><p>Police said the staff, a native of Jharkhand, who worked in the hospitality section of the homestay has been arrested in connection with the incident.</p><p>The owner of the homestay has also been arrested in connection with the incident for failing to bring to the notice of the police authorities the matter when the woman complained about the alleged sexual assault to him, a senior police officer said.</p><p>According to police, the woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.</p>.Bengaluru woman assaulted by father-son duo over alleged affair.<p>Later, when she approached the homestay owner about the assault, he allegedly attempted to suppress it and disconnected WiFi services for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone during that period.</p><p>After regaining access, she allegedly left the premises under the pretext of traveling to Mysuru.</p><p>She had approached US consulate and the police.</p><p>Based on her complaint, a case of sexual assault was registered and all due procedures were followed, the officer said, adding that the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.</p>