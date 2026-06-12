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Homeindiakarnataka

Use digital databases to improve service delivery, says Priyank Kharge

The minister reviewed the E-governance department, a portfolio usually kept by the chief minister.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank Khargedatabase

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