Use digital databases to improve service delivery, says Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: E-governance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> called for better use of citizen data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for ‘leak-proof and targeted service delivery’. </p>.<p>The minister reviewed the E-governance department, a portfolio usually kept by the chief minister. </p>.<p>According to a release, Kharge said the government already possesses a vast amount of digital data on citizens across different departments.</p>.Bidadi farmers booked over township protest; Priyank Kharge hints at dropping case.<p>“Instead of maintaining such information in isolated silos, a system should be developed to enable coordination and data-sharing among departments,” he said.</p>.<p>“Effective use of digital databases across departments will help accurately identify eligible beneficiaries while delivering welfare scheme benefits. This will also reduce the need for citizens to repeatedly submit the same information to different government agencies,” he added. </p>.<p>Kharge directed the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre and Centre for Smart Governance to work in close coordination to strengthen Karnataka’s digital governance ecosystem and develop innovative technological solutions that improve quality and speed of public services.</p>.<p>“Improving citizens’ quality of life, ensuring administrative transparency and enhancing effective implementation of government services remain key priorities of the government,” he said.</p>