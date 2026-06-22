'Useless fellows': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool at party workers over 'DKS' chants at Bengaluru event

<p>Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> admonished party workers after many were heard shouting slogans in support of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> during his address at a party event in Bengaluru on Sunday.</p><p>As Kharge spoke during the 'Sankalpa Samavesha' programme, a group of participants began chanting "DK-DK" repeatedly. In an attempt to quieten the crowd, Shivakumar and other party leaders gestured towards the individuals, asking them to settle down. </p><p>Visibly angered by the interruption, Kharge said, "Will the entire country be affected if you shout here? Useless fellows. It is a party programme, not one individual’s programme." </p>.<p>"If one person says one thing and another person shouts something else, what have the others come here for? Have they come to sweep the floor?" he remarked.</p><p>Referring to his experience in politics, he said, "I have 58 years of political experience. Many leaders have come here; although their contribution to the party is small, the party has given them a very big contribution."</p><p>The leader further cautioned them that disciplinary action would be taken against the individuals involved after reviewing footage of the event.</p><p>"Remember, discipline is always necessary for the party. Whoever is shouting here, there will be footage. I will take disciplinary action after reviewing the footage," he said. </p><p>Kharge was addressing the crowd at a mega convention where senior party leader B K Hariprasad formally assumed charge as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.</p><p>The event was also attended by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Congress legislators, Ministers and leaders. </p>