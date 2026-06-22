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Homeindiakarnataka

'Useless fellows': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool at party workers over 'DKS' chants at Bengaluru event

He cautions them that disciplinary action will be taken against the individuals involved after reviewing footage of the event.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:59 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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