Users of Heritage monuments responsible for their maintenance: DHAM Commissioner

Mysuru: Mysore DC and head of Heritage Experts Committee head Dr K V Rajendra called on Engineers of various Government departments to protect the heritage value of Heritage city Mysuru, by protecting the heritage monuments with architectural beauty, with regular maintenance and damage control measures, he said.
He was addressing engineers of Mysore City Corporation, MUDA, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited and CFTRI at a workshop on 'Importance of Heritage buildings and their conservation' organised by the Department of Heritage, Archaeology and Museums at DHAM office in Mysuru on Thursday.
DC Rajendra told Engineers to insist private parties to have design of architectural values atleast at the facade of private buildings, in order to align and maintain the synchroneity of the beauty of other heritage structures on the respective roads, he said.
DC Rajendra even told them that they are trying to mobilise funds both from Government as well as private avenues to conserve heritage structures.
DHAM Commissioner A Devaraju said, it is the duty and responsibility of those using 129 iconic heritage buildings, to protect them by taking adequate maintenance works with proper drainage system to drain out rainwater on their rooftops, to prevent water logging and seepage. If those buildings collapse, those using them and officers would be responsible for the damage and harm it may cause to people. DHAM is ready to offer technical support to conserve the heritage structures. Heritage structures reflect our culture, and they are testimonies for our ancient archaeological architectural marvels, with unique attraction, which should be protected, he said.
Heritage architect, Sharath Chandra spoke about 'Modules on Documentation and protection of heritage structures' at the workshop.
Published 27 June 2024, 14:17 IST