Users of Heritage monuments responsible for their maintenance: DHAM Commissioner

Mysuru: Mysore DC and head of Heritage Experts Committee head Dr K V Rajendra called on Engineers of various Government departments to protect the heritage value of Heritage city Mysuru, by protecting the heritage monuments with architectural beauty, with regular maintenance and damage control measures, he said.

He was addressing engineers of Mysore City Corporation, MUDA, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited and CFTRI at a workshop on 'Importance of Heritage buildings and their conservation' organised by the Department of Heritage, Archaeology and Museums at DHAM office in Mysuru on Thursday.

DC Rajendra told Engineers to insist private parties to have design of architectural values atleast at the facade of private buildings, in order to align and maintain the synchroneity of the beauty of other heritage structures on the respective roads, he said.