A truck has been located in the Gangavali River in Shirur, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed in a post on Wednesday confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

The latest development comes amidst the ongoing search operations in Uttara Kannada's Ankola after a massive landslide hit the region on July 16.

"A truck has been located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly, " the minister wrote.