Uttara Kannada landslide: Truck from Kerala located in Gangavali; Indian Coast Guard to aid in search ops

Bengaluru: The Indian Coast guard will assist the Uttara Kannada district administration in locating three people who went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur village, officials said.

A truck from Kerala was located in Gangavali River on Wednesday. Eight bodies have been recovered so far since the incident on July 16.

"Once truck has been definitively located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly. The long arm boomer excavator will be used to dredge the river. Advanced drone based Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection system was also deployed for search. The Coast Guard will do a helicopter search for missing bodies in water," a statement issued by Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.