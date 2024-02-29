JOIN US
india

V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit IIT-Dharwad on March 1

He will also lay the foundation stone for the rooftop solar panel facility at the institute.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 13:40 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will undertake a day-long visit to Dharwad in Karnataka on March 1 during which he will visit the Indian Institute of Technology for some inaugurations, his office said Thursday.

Dhankhar will visit the permanent campus of IIT Dharwad, where he will inaugurate the main gate complex, the Knowledge Resource and Data Centre and Central Learning Theatre.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the rooftop solar panel facility at the institute.

He will also be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the M M Joshi Eye Institute-EYESIRI, a new super-speciality eye hospital.

(Published 29 February 2024, 13:40 IST)
KarnatakaJagdeep DhankharIndian newsDharwad

