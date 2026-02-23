<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> said on Monday that he met Union Minister for Tourism <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gajendra-singh-shekhawat">Gajendra Singh Shekhawat</a> and requested him to grant early archaeological clearance for the proposed ropeway project at Madhugiri Hills in Tumakuru district.</p><p>Somanna said the minister responded positively and assured prompt consideration of the proposal.</p>.Railway projects pending due to non cooperation of Karnataka government: V Somanna.<p>In his memorandum to Shekhawat, Somanna stated that the proposed ropeway would significantly boost accessibility, position Madhugiri as a major tourism destination, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.</p><p>Somanna also requested Shekhawat to expedite the release of funds under the Swadesh Darshan scheme for infrastructure development at Siddara Betta and Devarayanadurga, a statement said</p>