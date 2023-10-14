Vacant engineering seats at top colleges raises seat-blocking suspicion

The number of vacant engineering seats in the most sought-after streams at several top colleges has led to suspicion of seat blocking.
According to the details provided by the Minister for Higher Education Dr MC Sudhakar, seats in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Technology, Electrical and Civil engineering streams are vacant at several top colleges, including RV College of Engineering, M S Ramaiah College of Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering and PES University.
The minister, during a media interaction in Bengaluru on Friday, said that at least 60 such seats are not yet filled.
“We too are suspicious over the seats left vacant at top colleges and definitely somebody will be behind it. But, we cannot verify the reasons given by the candidates were genuine or fake when they cancel/surrender seats,” Sudhakar said.
However, he said the department is observing and all such candidates are on the radar.
He said that the department is trying to extend the counselling process to prevent such instances and fill all the vacant seats.
App-based applications
From the next academic year, the KEA is planning to introduce an app-based application method for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). This is to prevent confusion and mistakes by the students while filling form.
With the introduction of the app, students can fill out the form on a trial basis and can submit it once they are confident of all the details.