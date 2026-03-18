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Vacant treasury benches: Basavaraj Horatti adjourns Karnataka Legislative Council session

When the session reconvened for the second half of the day around 3.15 pm, and MLC AH Vishwanath was about to speak, Horatti was disappointed that only one minister (Madhu Bangarappa) was there.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:53 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:53 IST
KarnatakaBasavaraj HorattiKarnataka Legislative Council

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