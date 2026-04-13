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Vachanananda Sri of Panchamasali Gurupeeth dethroned

In a meeting held at the Mutt on Monday, 13 out of 15 trustees took the decision to dethrone the seer.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:24 IST
Karnataka NewsVachanananda Swami

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