<p>Davanagere: The leaders of the Gurupeetha Trust have dethroned Vachanananda Sri of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha in Harihar.</p><p>In a meeting held at the Mutt on Monday, 13 out of 15 trustees took the decision to dethrone the seer.</p><p>"A decision was taken in the meeting of all trustees to remove the Swamiji as Vachanananda Sri of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeeth in Harihar was given a deadline several times to leave the Bengaluru Shwasa Yoga Peeth. Since he had not given any information about this, a decision has been taken to remove him from the Peeth," said the trustees of the Gurupeeth, Bavi Bettappa and Basavaraj Dindur.</p>.Elephant calf falls into 20-foot well in Karnataka; rescue underway.<p><strong>Accountability campaign</strong></p><p>While the trustees' meeting was going on inside the mutt, an "accountability" campaign was being held outside by the devotees of the mutt. The team led by former MLA H.S. Shivshankar, the devotees of the mutt demanded that the trustees of the mutt should give details of funds used by the mutt. Police bandobast was arranged on the mutt premises.</p><p>The trust Chief BC Umapathi said Swamiji should leave the Shwasa Yoga Peetha and fully engage in community organization. Despite several times, the didnnot leave yoga Peetha. "We can't accept that the Seer will be at the Guru Peetha only for a couple of days in a month and the rest of the days in Bengaluru.. We can't allow the mutt to be turned into a guesthouse."</p><p>Reacting to it, Vachanananda Swami said he would take the next step after consulting the devotees.</p>