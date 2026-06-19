Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vachanananda Swami case: Court reserves order till June 30

Even before the FIR was registered, the Harihar Rural police had filed an application in the court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the seer.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 23:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPocsoDavanagere

Follow us on :

Follow Us