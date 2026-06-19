Vachanananda Swami case: Court reserves order till June 30

<p>Davanagere: The District Special POCSO Court, which heard the petition filed by the police seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Vachanananda Swami of Veerashaiva Panchamasali Gurupeeth in Harihar in a POCSO case, has reserved its order to June 30.</p>.<p>The court, which heard the arguments on June 11, had reserved the order for June 18. Meanwhile, the mother of the victim has approached the high court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the seer. </p>.<p>Even before the FIR was registered, the Harihar Rural police had filed an application in the court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the seer. </p>.Police submit 100-page chargesheet against Vachanananda Swamiji in POCSO case.<p>S V Patil, counsel for the seer, had filed a complaint against this.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Patil said the trial court reserved the order to June 30 as it came to know that the victim’s mother has approached the high court seeking cancellation of the seer’s anticipatory bail.</p>