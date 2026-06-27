Vachanananda Swamiji seeks bail in Davangere POCSO Special Court after Karnataka HC cancels anticipatory bail

<p>Harihar: Vachanananda Swamiji, who was expelled from the Harihar Panchamasali Peetha and also accused of sexually abusing a boy in the hostel on the premises of the mutt, appeared in person at the Davangere District POCSO Special Court on Saturday and filed an application seeking bail.</p><p>A zero FIR was registered at the Lakshmeshwar Police Station in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gadag">Gadag</a> district following a complaint by the mother of the victim, and the case was transferred to the Harihar Rural Police Station for investigation. Before the case was registered, Swamiji had obtained anticipatory bail from the special court.</p>.Police submit 100-page chargesheet against Vachanananda Swamiji in POCSO case.<p>The victim's mother had filed a petition in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court </a>challenging this anticipatory bail. The High Court, which heard the application, held that the anticipatory bail granted by the special court was not legally justifiable and cancelled it. However, it granted interim protection to Swamiji for three weeks to obtain regular bail. Following this, the seer arrived at the court with senior advocate SV Patil, and devotees, filed an application for regular bail.</p><p>Meanwhile, Harihar Rural Police had filed a separate petition in the Davangere District POCSO Special Court, alleging that the complainant's family had been threatened by unknown persons and the anticipatory bail to be cancelled. The court was slated to announce its order on June 30. However, the High Court had cancelled the anticipatory bail itself before that, the bail cancellation application filed by the police is practically futile.</p>