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Homeindiakarnataka

Vachanananda Swamiji seeks bail in Davangere POCSO Special Court after Karnataka HC cancels anticipatory bail

However, the Karnataka High Court granted interim protection to Swamiji for three weeks to obtain regular bail.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPocsoDavanagere

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