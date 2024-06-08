Valmiki Corporation scam: Karnataka BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

In the purported affidavit, the advocate for 'accused number 8' requested the court to direct the investigating officer to collect and preserve the CCTV footage captured near the Higher Education Minister's chamber, Vidhana Soudha May 24 from 10 am to 3 pm and all CCTV footage of Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch for three months from March 1, 2024 to June 1, 2024 and a mirror view image of the phone seized from the 'accused No.8'.