Valmiki corporation 'scam': SIT arrests two 'aides' of Nagendra

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made two more arrests over the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC).
A well-placed source in the SIT, overseeing the investigations, confirmed the arrest of Nekkanti Nagaraj and Nageshwar Rao from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The arrested suspects are said to be close associates of B Nagendra, the Congress MLA who resigned as Minister for Sports, Youth Empowerment and Tribal Welfare on Thursday.
The SIT found “prima facie involvement” of Nagaraj and Rao in the scam and arrested them, the source said.
The number of people arrested in the case has risen to five.
Ramesh N R, president of the Forum against Corruption, registered a complaint at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the scam at the KMVSTDC.
He cited officer Chandrashekaran’s death note to claim the involvement of Padmanabha, Parashurama, Duragannanavar, accounts officer at the corporation, and Suchismitha, manager of Union Bank of India, MG Road branch, in the scam. He also suspected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s role in the scam, saying he holds the finance portfolio.
The complainant requested the ED officials in the letter to open a case under IPC sections related to fraud, misappropriation of government funds, forgery of documents, illegal money transfer and abuse of power.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:13 IST