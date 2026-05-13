Valmiki leaders urge CM Siddaramaiah to protect enhanced SC/ST quota

<p>Bengaluru: A forum of Valmiki leaders led by former MP V S Ugrappa, on Tuesday, urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take urgent legal and political measures to safeguard the law enhancing the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to 17% and 7% respectively.</p>.<p>The forum pointed out that SCs constitute 17.1% and STs 6.95% of Karnataka’s population, adding that reservation in education and public employment must be proportional to their population.</p>.Karnataka: Don't divert SC/ST funds, Congress lawmakers tell government.<p>Citing the report submitted by the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, which had recommended enhancing reservation for SCs from 15 to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, the forum said that the recommendation had later been endorsed by Justice Subhash Adi Commission. The forum also pointed to the law enacted by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, increasing total reservation in the state to 56%. The High Court’s stay on increasing the total percentage of reservation had created a lot of uncertainty, besides dealing a severe blow to those in the SC/ST communities keen on seeing social justice served. </p>.<p>“The only permanent constitutional protection available for the legislation was inclusion in the ninth schedule of the Constitution,” said the forum, urging Siddaramaiah to convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to meet the prime minister, seeking constitutional protection for the law.</p>.<p>The forum also sought immediate legal measures to get the High Court stay vacated by appointing experienced senior advocates and, if necessary, approaching the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>The forum also demanded strict action against individuals allegedly securing fake SC/ST caste certificates and against officials responsible for issuing such certificates.</p>