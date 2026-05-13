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Valmiki leaders urge CM Siddaramaiah to protect enhanced SC/ST quota

The forum pointed out that SCs constitute 17.1% and STs 6.95% of Karnataka’s population, adding that reservation in education and public employment must be proportional to their population.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 20:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahReservation

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