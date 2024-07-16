Valmiki, MUDA irregularities: BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

New Delhi: The BJP is up in arms against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging his involvement in irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

Siddaramaiah must resign immediately for a "fair and impartial" probe to take place in these 'scams', Karandlaje demanded.

"He (Siddaramaiah) has taken money, not just from the Valmiki Development Corporation but from every corporation in the state. It should be probed. At the behest of Siddaramaiah, Rs 187 crore was illegally transferred from the Valmiki Development Corporation to Hyderabad. Money belonging to SCs, STs and the poor was used in funding the Telangana assembly elections," the BJP leader told media persons here.