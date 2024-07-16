Valmiki, MUDA irregularities: BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

New Delhi: The BJP is up in arms against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging his involvement in irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.
Siddaramaiah must resign immediately for a "fair and impartial" probe to take place in these 'scams', Karandlaje demanded.
"He (Siddaramaiah) has taken money, not just from the Valmiki Development Corporation but from every corporation in the state. It should be probed. At the behest of Siddaramaiah, Rs 187 crore was illegally transferred from the Valmiki Development Corporation to Hyderabad. Money belonging to SCs, STs and the poor was used in funding the Telangana assembly elections," the BJP leader told media persons here.
The Union Minister of State for Labour and MSME further said that “He is also involved in the MUDA land scam. Siddaramaiah's wife was allotted plots under a 50:50 ratio scheme. And he is trying to hush up and cover up the scams. He must immediately resign so that a fair and impartial probe can take place."
The Union minister also said that Karnataka has become "an ATM for the Congress and its high command".
Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan funds are being diverted to fund the implementation of the guarantees that Congress gave the people of the state during the elections, she charged.
