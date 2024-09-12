Valmiki scam: BJP all set for another foot march

“Our high command has agreed for another foot march and we will soon draft the details and it will be similar to the one we organised from Bengaluru to Mysuru,” he said.

Though there are reports that the foot march will be held from Bengaluru to Ballari, Chalavadi said it may be taken out from Yadgir to Ballari as the ST population is more in this region.

He further stated, “After our voice against Valmiki Scam, the state government had constituted SIT and did not even name former minister Nagendra and the Chairman of the Corporation Daddal (Basanagouda), but how come Nagendra’s name came in the charge sheet of the Enforcement Directorate?.” Chalavadi said that the BJP in the initial days itself had stated that the case should not be taken lightly.

Questioning the CM about his former minister Nagendra, named in the chargesheet, he asked why he still retained Daddal despite knowing his role in the scam. “It is very evident that the state formed SIT to give clean chit to them.”