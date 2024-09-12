Valmiki scam: BJP all set for another foot march

Bengaluru: The BJP central leadership has given its clearance for one more foot march against the Congress government, this time against embezzlement of taxpayers’ money in Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said this foot march was likely to be taken out from Yadgir to Ballari, considering the significant population of the ST community in this part of the state.
Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Chalavadi said that the BJP state president would decide about the foot march date. “We are thinking of taking out the foot march in mid-October, but only after the completion of our membership drive. However, the party president will decide about the final date.”
“Our high command has agreed for another foot march and we will soon draft the details and it will be similar to the one we organised from Bengaluru to Mysuru,” he said.
Though there are reports that the foot march will be held from Bengaluru to Ballari, Chalavadi said it may be taken out from Yadgir to Ballari as the ST population is more in this region.
He further stated, “After our voice against Valmiki Scam, the state government had constituted SIT and did not even name former minister Nagendra and the Chairman of the Corporation Daddal (Basanagouda), but how come Nagendra’s name came in the charge sheet of the Enforcement Directorate?.” Chalavadi said that the BJP in the initial days itself had stated that the case should not be taken lightly.
Questioning the CM about his former minister Nagendra, named in the chargesheet, he asked why he still retained Daddal despite knowing his role in the scam. “It is very evident that the state formed SIT to give clean chit to them.”
JD(S) not to take part?
The alliance partner JD(S) will not take part in the foot march, according to the sources in the regional party.
Speaking to DH, a source close to JD(S) state president and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that they would not join the BJP in the foot march against the valmiki corporation scam.
Published 11 September 2024, 20:01 IST