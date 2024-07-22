Valmiki scam: Ex-Congress minister B Nagendra sent to judicial custody

Bengaluru: A special court on Monday sent ex-Congress minister B Nagendra arrested in the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to judicial custody for 14 days. Nagendra will remain in jail till August 4.

Nagendra was produced before the court on Monday morning after his extended custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. The Central agency did not ask for a further extension of the MLA’s custody.

Nagendra was arrested on July 12 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a search operation across 23 premises in four states.