Valmiki scam: Ex-Congress minister B Nagendra sent to judicial custody

DHNS
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 08:14 IST

Bengaluru: A special court on Monday sent ex-Congress minister B Nagendra arrested in the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to judicial custody for 14 days. Nagendra will remain in jail till August 4.

Nagendra was produced before the court on Monday morning after his extended custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. The Central agency did not ask for a further extension of the MLA’s custody.

Nagendra was arrested on July 12 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a search operation across 23 premises in four states.

“During the search operations at Nagendra's and Basanagouda Daddal's (corporation chairman) premises, ED recovered incriminating documents linking them to the handling of diverted funds during recent general elections,” the agency had said earlier.

“Additionally, associates closely connected to Nagendra were implicated in fund diversion and cash management. Incriminating evidence related to the handling of these illicit funds was also discovered at the residence of the Corporation's chairman, Basanagouda Daddal,” it added.

Published 22 July 2024, 08:14 IST
