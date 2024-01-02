Vandals pelt stones, damage vehicles in Belagavi village

Belagavi: Vandals, suspected to be minors, pelted stones and damaged cars and other vehicles parked at Navage village in Belagavi taluk late Monday night.

Sources said a Pre-University student had an affair with a minor girl studying in tenth standard. The village elder had counselled the boy regarding the affair. The enraged boys covered their faces with masks and pelted stones on the village elder's residence. Cars and other vehicles parked on the road were also damaged.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot. Efforts were being made to identify the vandals.

Details are awaited....