Varada Vinayaka temple now open for devotees in Karnataka's Hampi

<p>Hosapete: Following the directions of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Muzrai Department has now facilitated devotees to have darshan of Varada Vinayaka temple in Hampi. The temple had remained concealed till yesterday. The temple is enclosed in Sri Krishnadevaraya Gopura, a gateway that leads to Virupaksheshwara temple. </p>.<p>It may be recalled here that Kumaraswamy temple, which was on the other side of the Gopura, was also thrown open for devotees on May 27. But the officials had not opened the doors of Varada Vinayaka temple, which was hidden in the Gopura. However, with the intervention of ASI, now devotees can have darshan of both Varada Vinayaka and Kumaraswamy before offering prayers to Lord Virupaksha. For the last 15 years, the devotees did not have the opportunity to have the darshan of these two temples, as they were used as warehouses because of the officials' apathy. </p>.<p>During the reign of Vijayanagara kingdom, there were stone mantaps here. But, later on, an artificial wall was built on these mantaps, sealing these two temples. However, on June 2, the blocking wall was vacated on the interior of the main gopura of Virupaksha temple. </p>.<p>Among many documents related to the mantaps at the gopura, a photograph by Alexander John Greenlaw aptly reflects the glory of the row of mantaps in Hampi. Greenlaw clicked these photos on the instructions of Robert Sewell, a British Collector of Ballari during 1856.</p>.<p>"Varada Vinayaka temple is now open for devotees. There is an office and a wall that blocks the stone halls (Kallu Mantapa) near the temple. There is no immediate plan to vacate this wall," said K Ramakrishna Reddy, Superintendent ASI</p>