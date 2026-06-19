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Homeindiakarnataka

Varada Vinayaka temple now open for devotees in Karnataka's Hampi

For the last 15 years, the devotees did not have the opportunity to have the darshan of these two temples, as they were used as warehouses because of the officials' apathy.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:07 IST
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However today walls have been built on these stone halls ruining the beauty of the structure. 
However today walls have been built on these stone halls ruining the beauty of the structure. 
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahampi

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