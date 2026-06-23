Varthur STP accident: No safety harness used, sewage not diverted

<p>Bengaluru: Workers at the Varthur sewage treatment plant (STP) had not used a safety harness while taking up repair work and had even failed to divert the raw sewage. This was the cause for the accident, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials have determined. </p>.<p>According to sources, the internal committee has submitted a report to the BWSSB chairman stating that the contractor’s negligence and the failure to follow the SOP and guidelines in the contract were the root cause for the accident. </p>.<p>“The workers who entered the inlet tank had not fastened their safety harness belts. If they had done that, they could have been pulled out. It’s sheer negligence that has resulted in the accident,” sources said.</p>.Varthur STP drowning: Firm booked for death by negligence; one worker still missing.<p>The STP had three inlet channels and gate repair was being taken up at one channel. If workers had diverted sewage to the other channels, the accident could have been averted, sources said. “The workers have been working at the plant for nearly eight years and seem to have become complacent and ignored safety measures,” another source said.</p>.<p>“If they had diverted the sewage, there would have been no risk. Sewage flows with pressure in such big STPs and the risk of workers getting swept away is high. This is why we mandate the use of safety equipment,” the source said.</p>.<p>Further, the report is said to have noted that the contract between the BWSSB and the company managing the STP had specific SOPs that had to be followed and use of safety equipment was a mandatory requirement.</p>.<p>“The contractor has to be held responsible for the accident. It was the company’s responsibility to ensure that all the safety procedures are followed,” the source said.</p>.<p>Based on the report, the BWSSB might terminate the contract and blacklist the contractor, sources said.</p>