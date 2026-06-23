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Homeindiakarnataka

Varthur STP accident: No safety harness used, sewage not diverted

Based on the report, the BWSSB might terminate the contract and blacklist the contractor, sources said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:24 IST
Karnataka NewsSTPVarthur

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