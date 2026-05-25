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Homeindiakarnataka

VB G RAM G: Draft rules make Karnataka anxious over funding by 16th Finance Commission

Under the 16th Finance Commission, Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of taxes has been fixed at 4.131%.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 22:34 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaFundingFinance Commission

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