Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Veerashaiva Lingayat ‘independent religion’ talks to reach consensus soon: MB Patil

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also attended it. "Let BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra say that Veerashaiva Lingayats are not part of Hinduism," he challenged.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 18:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 18:10 IST
India NewsHinduismMB PatilJagathika Lingayat Mahasabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us