<p>Davangere: Discussions are underway with the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha regarding the formation of a ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat Swatantra Dharma’ and they will soon reach a consensus, said Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mb-patil">MB Patil</a>, who is at the forefront of the ‘separate Lingayat religion’ agitation.</p>.<p>Addressing media persons, here on Sunday, he said, the Veerashaiva Lingayat Swatantra Dharma resolution was taken in the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha held under the chairmanship of Shamanur Shivashankarappa then. Discussions are also underway with those who are fighting for a separate Lingayat religion.</p>.Eshwar Khandre unanimously elected as Veerashaiva Mahasabha president.<p>There is no doubt that Lingayat is a separate religion. Shamanur Shivashankarappa was of the opinion that Veerashaiva Lingayat was an independent religion. The resolution that it is not a part of Hinduism was taken in the Mahasabha.</p>.<p>Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also attended it. "Let BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra say that Veerashaiva Lingayats are not part of Hinduism," he challenged.</p>