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Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Association leader accuses Vachanananda Swamiji, asks him to leave mutt

Slamming the seer, he said the seer has a mean mentality and used to behave inhumanly by pouring cold water on students who were sleeping with fever.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 18:49 IST
KarnatakaLingayat

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