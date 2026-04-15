Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Association leader accuses Vachanananda Swamiji, asks him to leave mutt

<p>Davangere: Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Association Youth Wing Secretary BR Karibasappa dared that the seer would be dragged out of the peetha if he voluntarily does not walk out of the mutt.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, if the seer walks out of the mutt, we will send him off respectfully with a shawl. The Harihar Panchamasali Peetha was established following the efforts by the elders of the Panchamasali community for many decades. If the seer has any respect for culture, values, he must walk out of the mutt immediately.</p><p>Slamming the seer, he said the seer has a mean mentality and used to behave inhumanly by pouring cold water on students who were sleeping with fever. The seer has also made derogatory remarks against the activists of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.</p><p>Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Association Youth Wing President Khichadi Kotresh accused the Vachanananda Swamiji, who was expelled from the peetha, of following divide and rule policy by pitting devotees against trustees of the mutt and the community leaders.</p><p>He said when Siddalinga Swamiji was expelled earlier, the same Vachanananda Swamiji had asked the former vacate the mutt. Now, he is not leaving the mutt despite being expelled from the peetha.</p><p>He said, Vachanananda Sri had pleaded Balehosur Dingaleshwara Swamiji to become head of Panchamasali Peetha. The seer had promised that he would close down the Shwasa Peeth in Bengaluru in six months. However, it was not done. The condition was set to organise the community which is present in various parts of the state.</p><p>Slamming the seer, he said the seer had stated that he would send senior trustees of the trust like Bavi Bettappa, PD Shirur, JP Patil, and Basavaraja Dindur to the slaughterhouse and this shows his mindset.</p>