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Homeindiakarnataka

Venkataramanappa, former Karnataka Minister, dies at 80

A prominent Congress leader from Tumakuru district, Venkataramanappa had served as MLA four times and held ministerial portfolios twice.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaObituaryPavagada

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