<p>Former Karnataka Minister Venkataramanappa died following a heart attack at a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>early on Friday. He was 80.</p><p>Venkataramanappa, who had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments in a private hospital, breathed his last at around 6 am, a <em>PTI</em> report quoting family sources said.</p><p>He is survived by son H V Venkatesh, incumbent MLA for Pavagada, and other family members.</p><p>A prominent Congress leader from Tumakuru district, Venkataramanappa had served as MLA four times and held ministerial portfolios twice during his political career.</p><p>He served as the Minister for Sericulture and Small-Scale Industries in 2008 and as the Minister for Labour in 2018.</p><p>He was widely regarded as a leader of the oppressed sections and had earned popularity in the Pavagada region through his grassroots political work.</p><p>Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> visited the hospital and paid his last respects to the departed leader.</p>. <p>Speaking to reporters later, Parameshwara described Venkataramanappa's death as a "deeply painful loss" and recalled him as a simple and people-oriented leader.</p><p>"He earned a name for himself through public service and simplicity. I pray that his soul rests in peace and that God gives strength to the family to bear this loss," he said.</p><p>In a post on X, Parameshwara said, "Venkataramappa, with his extremely simple personality, was a senior leader of the oppressed classes who rose to prominence through a life of struggle. As an MLA and Minister, he worked tirelessly for the people of Tumakuru district and earned everlasting popularity."</p><p>The Home Minister told reporters, "He had done commendable work during his tenure as Minister. Even after his son Venkatesh became MLA from Pavagada, people continued to affectionately refer to Venkataramanappa as MLA. He was immensely popular in the constituency and was also close to me. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>