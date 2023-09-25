Venugopal asks state leaders to refrain from airing remarks on 'more DCMs'

In a bid to put an end to the debate on creating more DCM posts, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has warned Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to refrain from making ‘unacceptable remarks’ in public.
In a statement, Venugopal said: the party has noted with concern that ‘certain Congress leaders and ministers are issuing statements on ‘rumours’ by falling prey to the propaganda of the BJP and regional outfits.
“The opposition is now using a section of the media to fuel wholly unwarranted rumours with regard to the post of chief minister and number of deputy chief ministers,” he said in a statement.
He further added that any such remarks, which go against the interest of the party and the smooth functioning of the government, are unacceptable and unwarranted. “Every Congress worker and leader should take note of it,” he said.
The AICC general secretary observed that divisive or confusing statements made publicly by Congress leaders would impact the discipline and solidarity that have been the hallmark of our party’s success, he added.
Venugopal noted that the party clearly reiterates that the ‘Karnataka Model’ of a welfare government requires complete unity and cohesion within the party to implement the Congress guarantees that are transformative.