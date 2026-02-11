Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Veteran journalist P Ramaiah no more

Having served as the Karnataka Bureau Chief of The Hindu, Ramaiah was nominated as an MLC by the Janata Dal government in 1998. He remained in office till 2004.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 22:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsJournalist

Follow us on :

Follow Us