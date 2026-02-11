<p>Bengaluru: Veteran journalist and former MLC P Ramaiah passed away on Tuesday. He was 92.</p><p>Born on September 12, 1933, Ramaiah was a native of Bindenahalli in Nagamangala Taluk, Mandya District. He was fondly called “Hindu Ramaiah,” as he worked for five decades as a journalist in The Hindu.</p><p>Having served as the Karnataka Bureau Chief of The Hindu, Ramaiah was nominated as an MLC by the Janata Dal government in 1998. He remained in office till 2004.</p><p>Condolences pour in condoling the veteran journalist’s death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X (formerly Twitter): “ I am deeply saddened by the passing of senior journalist and former MLC P Ramaiah.</p>.Unique passport for landmarks across Karnataka.<p>He was associated with The Hindu for over five decades, always working in the interest of the state.”</p><p>Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy recalled Ramaiah as a mentor and fatherly figure.</p><p>“A distinguished embodiment of humane, honest and value-driven journalism, he was fondly known amongst the people as Hindu Ramaiah. I pray that the almighty grants peace to his noble soul and strength to his family, especially Mrs Ramaiah, and to his countless admirers to bear this profound loss,” he said.</p>