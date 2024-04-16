Veteran Kannada actor, director Dwarakish no more

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada film actor, producer and director Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, popularly known as Dwarakish, died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

He was 81, family sources said.

He acted in about 100 films and produced and directed around 50 movies.

Born on August 19, 1942, at Hunsur in Mysuru district, Dwarakish was best known for his comedy roles which made him a household name in the state.