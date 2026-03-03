Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Veterinary college in Koila will start in the next academic year: Karnataka minister

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing work of the college at Koila in Kadaba taluk, he said to start the college, permission from Veterinary Council of India (VCI) needs to be received.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaveterinary college

Follow us on :

Follow Us