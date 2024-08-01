Victory for BJP govt: Karnataka ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai hails apex court verdict on SC, ST quotas

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories is a victory for the previous BJP government's decision.

In a series of posts on X, Bommai stated that the most backward SC communities, in the face of long-standing injustice, had been demanding internal reservation over the past three to four decades.

Our government had approved internal reservation in the state cabinet, issued a government order, and recommended it to the Centre, Bommai said.

This position has now been upheld by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court comprising seven judges, marking a historic judgment and a victory for the struggle for internal reservation of the SC community, he added.