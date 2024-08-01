Victory for BJP govt: Karnataka ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai hails apex court verdict on SC, ST quotas

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories is a victory for the previous BJP government's decision.
In a series of posts on X, Bommai stated that the most backward SC communities, in the face of long-standing injustice, had been demanding internal reservation over the past three to four decades.
Our government had approved internal reservation in the state cabinet, issued a government order, and recommended it to the Centre, Bommai said.
This position has now been upheld by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court comprising seven judges, marking a historic judgment and a victory for the struggle for internal reservation of the SC community, he added.
Bommai went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary approach to the upliftment of the oppressed communities. He also thanked former Social Welfare minister and MP Govinda Karajol, all members of the Cabinet, and all leaders of the state BJP for their support.
"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government had opposed this by recommending to the Central government the need to amend Article 341 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court rejected it today and dismissed the decision of the state government. It is reprehensible that they are now spreading the lie that their government's recommendations have won," he said.
"During my tenure as Chief Minister, I was committed to ensuring social justice reached the most disadvantaged communities, and the victory for this policy and decision brings me satisfaction. I congratulate and wish for a bright future for all SC communities with appreciation." Bommai said.
Published 01 August 2024, 15:35 IST