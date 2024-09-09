Video of young girl saving her mother goes viral, CM lauds girl's act

Mangaluru: A young girl in a swift action saved her mother who was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw at the second cross Ramanagara on Kinnigoli – Kateel road.

Chethana, a resident of Rajaratnapura, while crossing the road was hit by a speeding autorickshaw.

Her daughter Vaibhavi, who was waiting for her mother with her school bag, witnessed the accident and immediately rushed to her mother's help. Vaibhavi was able to lift the autorickshaw that had fallen on her mother.