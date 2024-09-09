Video of young girl saving her mother goes viral, CM lauds girl's act

Mangaluru: A young girl in a swift action saved her mother who was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw at the second cross Ramanagara on Kinnigoli – Kateel road.
Chethana, a resident of Rajaratnapura, while crossing the road was hit by a speeding autorickshaw.
Her daughter Vaibhavi, who was waiting for her mother with her school bag, witnessed the accident and immediately rushed to her mother's help. Vaibhavi was able to lift the autorickshaw that had fallen on her mother.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby shop, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. Sources said that Chethana, who works as a bank deposit collection agent, was hurriedly crossing the road to meet her daughter. The autorickshaw driver in order to avoid hitting her turned the vehicle sharply to the left, but lost control and rammed against the woman.
Meanwhile DCP (Crime and Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar said that a suomotu case was booked against the autorickshaw driver for dangerous driving at Mangaluru Traffic North Police Station. The autorickshaw driver, Chethana and a passenger had suffered minor injuries in the accident, he added.
CM lauds
Lauding the act of the girl, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X said.
"The girl's presence of mind and bravery are commendable. In recent times, I have often seen in the media that when accidents occur, instead of rushing to help the victims, people stand around and click photos and record videos on their mobilephones. This trend has raised concerns about the future. However, the actions of this young girl have sent a powerful message to society. In an emergency situation like accidents, fire mishap, or heart attacks, every second is precious. In such moments, do not forget humanity."
