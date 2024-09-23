Video on medical student in inebriated state in emergency ward goes viral; DHO seeks explanation

Mangaluru: After a video clipping of a medical student allegedly drunk in the hospital’s emergency ward went viral on social media, Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Thimmaiah has sought an explanation from the private hospital.

Speaking to DH, the DHO said, “Though we can not intervene directly in the issue, we have decided to seek an explanation and send it to the state department of health and family welfare.”

The video showed a medical student allegedly drunk in the hospital's emergency ward. It is said that the incident had occurred two months ago. However, the video was released only two days ago in social media, said sources.