Video on medical student in inebriated state in emergency ward goes viral; DHO seeks explanation

Mangaluru: After a video clipping of a medical student allegedly drunk in the hospital’s emergency ward went viral on social media, Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Thimmaiah has sought an explanation from the private hospital.
Speaking to DH, the DHO said, “Though we can not intervene directly in the issue, we have decided to seek an explanation and send it to the state department of health and family welfare.”
The video showed a medical student allegedly drunk in the hospital's emergency ward. It is said that the incident had occurred two months ago. However, the video was released only two days ago in social media, said sources.
In the video, the man who recorded is found saying “this is a menace to the society. Why do you let such people in when there is security. If we speak, you will call the police. The hospital has no sense of responsibility. What will be the condition of the patients if someone comes in an inebriated condition to the ICU. Later, the security guard was found saying in the video that it was a PG student.”
According to hospital sources, “the individual in the video was neither a treating doctor nor was he on duty at the time. He had been brought to the emergency room after suffering a fall. He may have been inebriated during the incident, as his father had passed away a few days prior to the incident.”
Published 23 September 2024, 07:48 IST